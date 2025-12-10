Person found stabbed to death inside Ohio home; Minor arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A minor is facing murder charges after a person was found stabbed to death inside an Ohio home, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The incident happened at a house on King Road in Knox County around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person who had died. Their identity hasn’t been released at this time.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was found at the house and was arrested for murder, WBNS-10 reported.

They were booked into the Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the community, authorities said.

Additional details on this stabbing death were not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Knox County Coroner’s Office helped detectives in this investigation.

