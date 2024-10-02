Person caught on surveillance video stealing Harris-Walz campaign sign from Ohio yard

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A person was captured on surveillance video stealing a Harris-Walz campaign sign from a Colerain Township yard yard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Night vision surveillance video captured the person going into a woman’s yard, grabbing the sign, and throwing it into a car on Sept. 21, WCPO reported. They then cross the street and did the same thing to a neighbor’s campaign signs.

Jackie Lemmink told WCPO that in all, four homes were hit in the same night.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I feel like, as an American, we have the right to choose the candidate that we feel fit for the job, and we should have the right to put the sign out there without it being stolen,” she told WCPO.

She filed a police report with the Colerain Township Police Department and said she wanted someone held accountable.

Police said they are investigating the situation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



