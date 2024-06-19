Woman abandons car in I-75 contraflow lane, trapping drivers & causing traffic jam

MORAINE — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 in Moraine Wednesday afternoon after a person reportedly abandoned their vehicle in the contraflow lane.

Moraine dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that there were delays on I-75 after someone left their vehicle on the interstate.

A woman told News Center 7 she watched the woman jump out of her car and get into someone else’s vehicle.

Traffic was backed up for more than an hour.

We will continue updating this story.









