People trying to start 2024 without booze with ‘Dry January’

NEW YORK — Many people are trying to start the new year by cutting back on alcohol after the holidays.

They do it by participating in ‘Dry January.’

Alcohol use and abuse increased sharply during the Covid 19 pandemic, but a survey found about 34% of Americans say they are drinking less over the last three years, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

“I think one of the biggest benefits of ‘Dry January’ is it gives all of us a chance to re-examine our relationship with alcohol,” said Dr. Jeremy Kidd, American Psychiatric Association.

He added that many may find it tough to go the whole month without drinking but there are some things you can do to succeed.

“Setting short-term achievable goals, so sometimes taking that week by week, rather than an entire month,” said Dr. Kidd.

He also suggested using the buddy system and talking to a therapist if anyone needed extra support.

