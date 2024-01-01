Resources available for Ohioans looking to participate in ‘Dry January’

OHIO — Ohio’s Division of Liquor Control is sharing tools for those planning to participate in Dry January.

The month-long initiative encourages people not to drink alcohol to improve both physical and mental health, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson.

“As we raise a glass to the New Year, please raise one responsibly,” said Paul Kulwinski, the Division’s Director of Licensing. “The Division is committed to promoting information to combat impaired driving, underage drinking, and overconsumption during Dry January and beyond.”

The division has collaborated with Ohio Liquor and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for the initiative.

“Whether or not you’re participating in Dry January, developing a plan before going out to a party or gathering is a good idea. Consider: How many beverages will I drink? How much money will I spend? If you’re considering limiting the time spent at the event, try setting an alarm on your phone or watch,” said Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson, OhioMHAS’ Chief of Office of Prevention & Problem Gambling. “OHLQ and the Division of Liquor Control value their role in raising awareness about the responsible consumption of high-proof spirits and the role it plays in mental health.”

Some of the support resources include:

Check In On Yourself

FindTreatment.gov

Beat the Stigma

Call 988

Crisis Text Line – Text “4hope” to 741 741

1-800-589-9966 Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline

Social Responsibility & Alcohol Abuse Prevention

OHLQ Resources

For more information, visit this website.

