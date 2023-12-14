People gather to donate toys to help local children’s charity

DAYTON — A local organization is donating toys in one of the largest drives of the year.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local children’s charity to hold largest toy drive of year

‘For the Love Of Children’ (FLOC) donated toys from their Christmas toy cottage to Montgomery County Children Services on Wednesday.

The toys will go to kids in need.

“These children are going to know that they are loved and that they matter,“ Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commissioner, told News Center 7. “They are with them and for them all through the year. This is just to make sure that very special day is one that brings out a huge smile to their face because that is what they deserve.”

FLOC started the program back in 1980 and provided gifts for 35 children.

It now helps more than 2,400 kids in need.

