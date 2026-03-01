People across Miami Valley react to U.S., Israel strikes on Iran

MIAMI VALLEY — People across the Miami Valley reacted after the U.S. and Israel’s strikes on Iran on Saturday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday.

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. The strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Associated Press.

A Dayton woman shared her concerns after hearing the news.

“Always feel sorry when things happen like that, for the innocent people,” said Connie Taul. “It just kind of gives me chills when they say like they’re fighting in Jerusalem.”

She is also concerned about how this will impact the American economy, especially gas prices.

“They don’t need to go up, but in a situation like this, you know, we never know,” said Taul.

A University of Dayton student also shared his concerns with News Center 7’s Malik Patterson.

“I mean, America should probably stay out of it. I don’t want to get in another war,” said Peter Reischl.

Taul agreed. She also told Patterson that with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base being so closed, times like this make her nervous.

“I have always thought about that since Wright-Patt was here, and I hope they could work it out so that it won’t reach us.”

