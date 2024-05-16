Partly cloudy, dry today; Rain chances return this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

More sunshine Thursday

Rain chances return Friday, Saturday

Cranking up the heat next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Catching a break from showers on Thursday as we are in between systems, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Some patchy fog in spots possible early.

Partly cloudy overall with more clouds arriving late in the day.

A few showers may arrive around sunset or later.

Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

It won’t rain all day and severe weather does not appear likely. Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms, but not an all-day washout. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Continuing to look drier. Warmer too with highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. Cranking up the heat with highs returning to the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with another chance of showers and storms. We will have to see how the forecast trends in terms of strong storm potential. Even warmer and sticky with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs around 80.

