Part of busy street near dam to close in Montgomery County for several weeks

ENGLEWOOD — Part of a busy street near a dam will be closed for several weeks in Montgomery County.

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The City of Englewood said in a social media post that there will be a slope stabilization project along Main Street to improve and secure the hillside near the dam.

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Work is scheduled to start on Monday, March 23, and will take around 5 weeks to complete, according to the social media post.

During construction, the southbound right lane on Main Street will be closed.

Drivers could see delays throughout the project.

The city said that it will provide updates.

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