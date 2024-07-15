Part of busy street to be closed for several weeks in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Part of a busy street will be closed for several weeks in Washington Township.

Starting today, Montgomery County road crews will make repairs and improvements to multiple storm drainage culverts on Alex Bell Road, according to a social media post.

The township said this will require a complete closure on part of Alex Bell Road.

“The closure will be east of Ladera Trail and west of Mad River Road. The repairs are anticipated to take 3 weeks and detour signs will be posted,” the township wrote on its Facebook page.

They appreciate everyone’s patience while the county is making these repairs.

