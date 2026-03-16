Part of busy road closed while crews repair downed utility lines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies closed part of a busy road while AES Ohio crews repaired some downed utility lines in Montgomery County.

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Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of downed power lines around 1:00 a.m. on West Alex Bell and W. Rahn Road.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that it is expected to be closed throughout the overnight hours.

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Video and photos from our news crew show that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies had part of the road closed.

Some utility lines were arcing.

AES Ohio crews were at the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

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