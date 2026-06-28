Heat advisory issued for all of the Miami valley ahead of heat wave

DAYTON — The National Weather Service has placed the entire area under a Heat Advisory beginning at Noon on Monday and continuing until 8PM Thursday. This means the daytime heat index is forecast to exceed 100 degrees and may go to around 105 degrees at times. A few spots may locally exceed a 105 degree feels like temperature.

Heat Advisory

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Looking at the forecast this week, each afternoon features highs in the 90s and when combined with humidity it pushes things into the dangerous category. Nighttime hours will provide little or no relief with lows in the middle 70s and continued high humidity.

Heat Index Forecast

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Lots of people may spend extended hours outside due to their jobs or looking for ways to stay cool. Remember to stay hydrated, wear loose fitting clothing, and avoid walking pets during the hottest parts of the day.

Remember that if it is too hot for your bare hands it is too hot for your pet’s paws to be outside on bare pavement. The early morning and evening hours feature more favorable times for pets to be outdoors.

Heat Safety

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