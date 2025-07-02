Part busy road closed next week due to bridge installation project

HUBER HEIGHTS — There will be a partial road closure next week due to a bridge installation project in Montgomery County.

The City of Huber Heights said on its social media page that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close part of U.S. 40 between S. Brown School Road and the Taylorsville Dam.

This will happen from July 8-10.

ODOT will be doing a major bridge installation project.

“Due to Independence Day special load restrictions, trucks transporting a bridge cannot arrive until after noon on Monday, July 7,” the city said on its Facebook page.

They added that the bridge will arrive on Tuesday. It will then be constructed and installed on Wednesday. A contingency day has been scheduled for July 10 in case there are any issues.

Drivers are asked to plan and look for alternative routes.

