Part of busy intersection closed after water main break in Montgomery County

RIVERSIDE — Crews have closed part of a busy intersection after a water main break in Riverside.

Burkhardt Avenue is closed between Woodman Drive and Spinning Road while crews make repairs, according to a Montgomery County Environment Services (MCES) spokesperson.

Drivers have been asked to follow all the posted traffic signs and use the designated detour routes.

Crews are working to repair the damaged water main and reopen traffic, the spokesperson said.

We will continue to follow this story.

