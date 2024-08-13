Parents frustrated with bussing changes in Miami County school district

MIAMI COUNTY — The new school year is coming with some new bus routes in one Miami County district.

School starts in West Milton on August 21. There will be a change in bussing because of a scheduling change the district is making.

This year, the entire district will be on the same schedule. Because of that, only students in kindergarten through 8th grade and living more than two miles from the district’s campus will get district bussing.

High schoolers and students living closer than two miles to school will not get bussed.

A mom and grandma of students in the district said they are not happy with the changes and felt the district has not communicated the changes well.

News Center 7 found a public notice on the district’s website as far back as May letting parents know about the upcoming bussing changes for the 2024-25 school year.

