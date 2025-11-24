Parent company of discount furniture store files for bankruptcy

MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of Value City Furniture recently filed for bankruptcy, according to federal court documents.

American Signature Furniture, the owner of Value City, began a court-supervised process to facilitate a sale on Saturday, according to a statement from the company.

Select stores and the Value City Furniture website will stay open at this time.

There are two locations in the Miami Valley. One is in Centerville at 2070 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, and the other is in Beavercreek at 2675 Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

Value City Furniture’s website doesn’t show that either of these locations is currently closed.

Shoppers can return or exchange eligible products until Dec. 7; however, after that date, all sales will be final at all stores.

The company is working to fulfill customers’ orders for in-stock products. If an order can’t be fulfilled but a deposit has already been paid, customers could file a claim.

“In connection with this process, we will be making changes to some of our customer programs, subject to court approval,” the company said in a statement.

For more information on the recent filing, click here.

