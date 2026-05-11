Pain at the Pump - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — What you pay at the pump keeps draining more and more of your money, but is there anything you can actually do about it?

News Center 7’s James Brown investigates the far-reaching impacts of higher fuel costs—they go well beyond the gas station!

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Plus, what you can do to make the most of it. Watch tonight, starting at 5:00 on News Center 7.

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