Owner of Dayton car dealership pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The owner of a local car dealership is pleading guilty to charges related to tax returns.

Rajesh Vaish pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax return, according to the IRS’ Cincinnati Field Office.

Vaish operated MS Auto Sales doing business as Select Auto, which was a used car business in Dayton.

On his 2019 and 2020 tax returns, filed in Dayton, Vaish “willingly failed to report significant portions of his actual income from Select Auto” and “kept a fictitious set of business records that intentionally misrepresented the sales of Select Auto.”

Through these actions, the United States sustained a tax loss of at least $200,000, according to the IRS.

He could face up to three years in prison.

