OVI Task Force to hold 2 checkpoints in Montgomery County tonight

DAYTON — The Montgomery County OVI Task Force has announced there will be two OVI checkpoints tonight.

The checkpoints will be conducted by the Dayton Police Department and Combined Agency OVI Task Force members of Montgomery County, an OVI Task Force spokesperson said Wednesday.

The times and locations of each checkpoint will be announced later today.

The OVI task force is aiming to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related crashes and injuries in both the City of Dayton and Montgomery County, according to the spokesperson.

The purpose of the checkpoints is to stop impaired driving and aid in the apprehension of those who get behind the wheel and drive.

