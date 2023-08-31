State troopers announce OVI checkpoint location in Montgomery County tonight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Montgomery County tonight.

State troopers will be working in conjunction with the Montgomery County OVI Task Force and Moraine Police at an OVI checkpoint on State Route 741 in Moraine, an OSHP spokesperson said.

The checkpoint starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. tonight.

It is held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and deadly crashes, according to the spokesperson.

People are asked to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they plan to consume alcohol.

OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grants with the purpose of stopping impaired drivers.

