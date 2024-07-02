Over a dozen officers not facing charges after shootout with suspect on US-35

TROTWOOD — Over a dozen officers who fired their weapons after a chase with a suspect in January will not be facing charges.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury chose not to indict the 13 officers from Trotwood, Dayton, and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported on Jan. 8 Trotwood police and medics were dispatched to Voyager Village mobile home park on a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 35-year-old woman who had been sitting on a bench near the park office when James Skirvin allegedly hit her with his pickup truck. It was revealed the woman was his daughter.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting facing new charges

Further investigation determined Skirvin and his daughter had been in an argument and she had walked away.

Skirvin got into his truck and allegedly drove towards her, hitting both her and destroying the park bench.

As officers were investigating, Skirvin allegedly drove through the park, pointing a firearm at the officers and others. He then left the park and a police chase began.

Prosecutors say Skirvin shot at officers multiple times, including officers deploying stop sticks.

The chase made it onto US 35 and ended at the intersection of Liscum Drive when Skirvin crashed his truck head-on into a Trotwood Police Officer’s Michael Richardson cruiser. The truck ended up on top of his cruiser, which Richardson was inside at the time of the crash.

Richardson was seriously injured in the crash.

Skirvin’s trial is set to begin in January 2025.

















©2024 Cox Media Group