MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Thousands of people were without power in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. 8,210 people in Montgomery County reported they did not have power, according to AES Ohio’s Outage Map.

The largest outages appear to be in the West Carrollton and Miamisburg area.

