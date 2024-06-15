Over 4,000 flags retired during annual Greene Co. Flag Day ceremony

GREENE COUNTY — People gathered in Greene County Friday night to honor America and officially retire thousands of flags.

The American Flag is a powerful symbol for those who served our country, like Jim McMichael.

“It’s freedom. Freedom of this country. A lot of people forget that,” McMichael said.

But the people who flocked to the Greene County Fairgrounds did not forget and wanted to be there as nearly 4,800 torn and tattered flags were respectfully retired.

>> ‘Dealt a serious blow;’ Federal agents arrest high-ranking members of dangerous motorcycle gang

It’s a tradition that started almost a decade ago with a cup of coffee and an idea shared between Randy Arnett, a Xenia businessman, and then Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

Both men have died, but their vision lives on through the Flag Day Ceremony at Greene County Fairgrounds.

“The real host of this is the community. Everything you do to contribute to what we do, to come out here and support what we do,” Sheriff Scott Anger said to those in attendance Friday.

Attorney General Dave Yost also attended the ceremony and spoke on the importance of the United States flag throughout our history.

It didn’t take long for the flags to burn, but organizers hope what people saw will be something to remember forever.

“It’s definitely emotional thinking about the sacrifices people have made to defend our freedom and values here in America,” Levi Dean said.













©2024 Cox Media Group