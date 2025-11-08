UPDATE: Power mostly restored after outage in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @5:45 P.M.
Power has been mainly restored in Clark County.
This comes after 1,629 First Energy customers were without power late Saturday afternoon.
As of 5:32 p.m., there are almost 200 outages reported in Clark County, according to the First Energy outage map.
Most of the outages were in Springfield.
-INITIAL STORY-
Several people are without power across parts of Clark County late Saturday afternoon.
First Energy reports that 1,629 customers are without power in Clark County, according to its outage map.
These outages are active as of 5:17 p.m. on Saturday.
The bulk of the outages are reported in Springfield.
The outage map shows that most of the outages are on Bechtle Avenue near W North and Columbia Streets.
First Energy’s outage map also indicates that it is affecting W Pleasant and S Yellow Springs Streets.
We will continue to update this story.
