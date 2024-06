CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — More than 1,000 AES Ohio customers in Champaign County are currently without power.

As of 12:20 p.m., 1,570 AES Ohio customers were experiencing a power outage.

The outage appears to be near the St. Paris area.

News Center 7 is reaching out to AES Ohio to learn what caused the outage and when power is expected to be restored.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

