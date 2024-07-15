Over 14K without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 14,000 people remain without power after Sunday’s storms.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage across the Miami Valley

As of 12:07 a.m., 12,257 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County.

There are also 2,845 Duke Energy customers without power in Butler and Warren, Duke Energy’s outage map reports.

Outages are being reported in the following counties:

Montgomery County : 8,012

: 8,012 Butler County : 2,156

: 2,156 Greene County : 1,724

: 1,724 Warren County : 874

: 874 Clinton County : 640

: 640 Miami County : 332

: 332 Preble County : 185

: 185 Champaign County : 108

: 108 Clark County: 84

AES Ohio updated social media Sunday night as crews continue to work to restore power.

“Our teams include crews who assess damages and tree crews who must sometimes clear debris before our line crews can step in to work on the lines. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power,” they said.

If you are an AES Ohio customer, report your outage here.

We will continue updating this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 56 Storm Damage Storm Damage in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7)

We currently have 17,290 customers without power due to this afternoon's storm. Our teams include crews who assess damages and tree crews who must sometimes clear debris before our line crews can step in to work on the lines. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power pic.twitter.com/RqY6853tyK — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) July 15, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group