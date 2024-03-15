Nearly 5,000 outages reported in Auglaize, Logan, Shelby counties

Nearly 5,000 power outages have been reported across Auglaize, Logan, and Shelby counties.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warning issued for Mercer, Augliaze; Tornado Watch issued for entire region

AES is reporting approximately 4,954 total outages. 1,397 outages were reported in Auglaize County and 3157 were reported in Logan County.

369 outages have been reported in Shelby county, according to AES.

Power is expected to be restored around 9:00 p.m.

