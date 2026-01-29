Out-of-state driver drives through closed contraflow lane, twice

DAYTON — Body camera footage shows state troopers stopping a driver going down a closed section of I-75 in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video shows the state trooper walking up to an Ohio Department of Transportation worker.

The worker tells the trooper that there is a message board miles down the road warning drivers of the closed lane and also “probably half a mile of barrels.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The trooper walks up to the driver and asks him how he ended up in the lane.

The driver, who is from Nebraska, tells the trooper that there was a big enough space in between the cones that he thought it was open.

“It’s been closed since Saturday,” the trooper said.

The driver makes a shocking confession.

“I drove down here yesterday,” he tells the trooper.

“You drove down here yesterday?!” the trooper responds.

The man was cited for driving on a closed roadway.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group