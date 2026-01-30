OSHP, firefighters respond to semi fire on I-70 in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to a semi fire early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Firefighters and troopers were dispatched before 1:30 a.m. to Interstate 70 westbound to the Interstate 675 ramp on a reported semi fire, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It’s outrageous;’ Woman says apartment management won’t fix heat amid extreme cold
- STAY INFORMED: Dozens of schools delayed as extreme cold lingers
- Crews fight business fire for several hours in extreme cold
ODOT cameras show that the right lane on I-70 WB was partially closed but has since reopened.
The OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that a semi-trailer caught fire, and the ramp from I-675 NB to I-70 EB is closed until ODOT crews treat the road.
No injuries were reported.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group