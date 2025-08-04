Oregon District Shooting: 6 Years Later

DAYTON — Today marks six years since the tragic mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District, where nine people were killed and dozens injured.

On August 4, 2019, a gunman opened fire in the bustling Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to many others. The attack left a lasting impact on the community.

“All I did was try to get people inside,” said Jeremy Ganger, a bouncer at Ned Peppers during the shooting. “I didn’t want no one to get hurt.”

Ganger, who was working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers on the night of the shooting, played a crucial role in guiding people to safety. Security footage shows Ganger directing patrons inside as the gunman approached.

Despite being injured himself, Ganger’s quick actions helped prevent further casualties. He sustained shrapnel injuries during the incident, which have had lasting effects on his health.

Ganger, who has been a bouncer in the Oregon District for nearly two decades, considers the Dayton police officers who responded that night as the true heroes. “Our heroes were the Dayton Police Department,” he stated.

Although he doesn’t view himself as a hero, Ganger’s daughter calls him a “hero without a cape.” His decision to return to work in the Oregon District was driven by his love for the community and his determination not to let the shooter take away what he cherished.

In addition to his role as a bouncer, Ganger works as a housing director at Armada, where he helps individuals with mental health disorders and addictions. He finds this work fulfilling and a way to give back to the community.

Ganger believes it’s important to remember the lives lost in the shooting and continues to honor their memory.

The Oregon District shooting remains a poignant reminder of the impact of gun violence on communities. As the community reflects on the anniversary, the memorial stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of those affected.

