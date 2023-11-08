Local

Opening date announced for MetroParks Ice Rink

By WHIO Staff

RiverScape Ice Skating Open skating starts this weekend at the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape. CONTRIBUTED (HANDOUT)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — As the holiday season approaches it means the opening of the MetroParks Ice Rink.

The ice rink will officially open on Friday, Nov. 24 at RiverScape MetroPark.

Admission costs $7 daily and $3 to rent ice skates.

>> Local superintendent to sleep on high school’s roof after students smash donation goal

Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50 percent discount.

Children under three years old are free with a paying adult.

Opening weekend hours are:

Opening weekend hours for the MetroParks Ice Rink are:

  • Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 26, 1-5 p.m.

Daily hours change throughout the season and can be found at metroparks.org/icerink.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read