Opening date announced for MetroParks Ice Rink

DAYTON — As the holiday season approaches it means the opening of the MetroParks Ice Rink.

The ice rink will officially open on Friday, Nov. 24 at RiverScape MetroPark.

Admission costs $7 daily and $3 to rent ice skates.

Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50 percent discount.

Children under three years old are free with a paying adult.

Opening weekend hours are:

Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 1-5 p.m.

Daily hours change throughout the season and can be found at metroparks.org/icerink.

