Opening date announced for MetroParks Ice Rink

DAYTON — As the holiday season approaches it means the opening of the MetroParks Ice Rink.
The ice rink will officially open on Friday, Nov. 24 at RiverScape MetroPark.
Admission costs $7 daily and $3 to rent ice skates.
>> Local superintendent to sleep on high school’s roof after students smash donation goal
Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50 percent discount.
Children under three years old are free with a paying adult.
Opening weekend hours are:
Opening weekend hours for the MetroParks Ice Rink are:
- Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 26, 1-5 p.m.
Daily hours change throughout the season and can be found at metroparks.org/icerink.
©2022 Cox Media Group