Online tax tool temporarily unavailable in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A local city’s online tax tool is currently unavailable.
The City of Trotwood wrote in a social media post that the tax tool on the city’s website “currently being worked on.”
The city said any payments can be mailed or dropped off.
The drop box is located at 4 Strader Drive.
The city added that the tax tool is being upgraded and appreciates everyone’s patience.
