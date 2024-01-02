Old Scratch Pizza to open in former Troy fire station

TROY — Old Scratch Pizza will soon be opening its new location in Troy.

The location is at the former Troy Fire Department station at 19 East Rice Street.

The store had a successful soft opening at the end of 2023, according to the Troy Chamber of Commerce on social media.

The new location will have indoor seating for at least 160 people, according to Old Scratch.

The city will officially welcome the restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony within the next week. An exact date has not been shared.









