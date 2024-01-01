‘Go big or go home,’ Locals explain what they’ll do with possible Powerball winnings

People across the country are starting the new year hoping to become an instant millionaire.

The Powerball is now at $810 million, and the next drawing is Monday night, New Year’s Day.

Your odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

There are nine ways you could win, so even if you don’t hit the grand prize, you could walk away with some money.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to some Miami Valley locals about what they would do if they won the Powerball.

One person said she would take the lump sum if she won.

“Go big or go home,” she said.

If you win the Powerball grand prize, you can either take a lump sum or annuity, which is when the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Several people are trying to win the millions Powerball has to offer.

“You mean you can never win if you don’t try at least,” Keith Maggard said.

Miami Valley resident Jerry Stormbush said he knows what he would spend his money on if he wins big.

“I’d invest it and give out scholarships to underprivileged youth to be able to go to college or do whatever they want to,” Stormbush said.

If he wins, he wants to make people smile too.

“If I ever win the lottery, is I’m buying a Kia Soul and then buying a Hamster and I’m driving around waving at people,” Stormbush said.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 per play, and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

