Ohio’s increased minimum wage falls short of living wage, experts say

Ohio’s minimum wage has officially increased to $11 an hour, a 30-cent rise from the previous rate of $10.70.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The wage hike aims to help workers keep pace with inflation.

Many, including Cole Tyrie, who works at the YMCA, said it still falls short.

“It’s crazy how expensive some things are. For example, I just went in there and bought a 12-pack of pop, and it was like eight bucks,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Heather Smith, a wage researcher with Policy Matters Ohio, pointed out that even with the increase, the minimum wage still does not cover the cost of living for the Dayton Metro area.

“A single adult would need an hourly wage of more than $19 an hour, working full-time year-round,” Smith said.

Smith also mentioned that the impact of the minimum wage increase on local and small businesses is minimal.

“There isn’t much blowback impact on employers. It’s really just an adjustment that keeps up wages for employees,” she said.

According to research from Policy Matters Ohio, the minimum wage adjustment primarily helps older workers.

“Two-thirds of the workers who are being affected by this adjustment in minimum wage are more than 20 years old, and three-quarters work more than 20 hours a week,” Smith added.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group