Ohioans being hit hard as grocery prices rise to an all time high

OHIO — The recent rise in egg prices is all most people can think about, but the truth is grocery prices as a whole have risen significantly in the past few years.

According to the consumer price index, grocery prices have risen nearly 30% since just before the pandemic.

That can equal a big chunk of a family’s income.

Rising food prices are making a regular trip to the grocery store more expensive than ever.

“Labor costs, energy costs, and now you’ve got this avian flu that’s gotten out of control, that’s going to affect food prices also,” Chip Lupo, an Analyst for WalletHub said.

