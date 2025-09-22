Ohio zoo announces birth of rhino calf

CLEVELAND — An Ohio zoo has welcomed a new addition to a critically endangered species.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of an Eastern black rhino calf on Monday.

Zoo officials said the calf, which hasn’t been named yet, was born on September 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This precious calf is already stealing the hearts of our animal care team, bonding with mom Kibibbi, and taking wobbly steps around his habitat,” the zoo wrote.

Eastern black rhinos are critically endangered. The zoo said fewer than 583 adults are remaining in the wild.

The calf is not ready for public view yet, but the zoo will provide updates when that changes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group