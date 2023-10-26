Ohio woman accused of fatally drugging men to rob them while meeting for sex

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman who allegedly met men for sex and drugged them with the intent to rob them has been indicted in four murders, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

33-year-old Rebecca Auborn, of Columbus, faces four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence, and four counts of trafficking in drugs, the attorney general’s office said.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” AG Yost said.

The indictment stems from a joint investigation by homicide detectives from the Columbus Division of Police and special agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that a woman was allegedly meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the “johns” with drugs in order to steal their possessions, the attorney general’s office said.

During their investigation, detectives and BCI special agents connected Auborn to several overdoses and robberies, including:

Victim 1, attempted overdose on 12/13/2022

Victim 2, fatal overdose on 1/15/2023

Victim 3, fatal overdose on 4/1/2023

Victim 4, fatal overdose on 4/13/2023

Victim 5, fatal overdose on 6/17/2023

In September, Auborn was arrested and charged with murder after she told the Columbus Division of Police that she supplied a man with drugs that caused his death, according to our news partners at WBNS. She also said she stole from him while he was incapacitated.

Investigators believe that additional victims may exist. The attorney general’s office office says they are continuing their investigation, with a focus on Auborn’s activities between December 2022 and August 2023 within the area of Interstate 71, state Route 161, Cleveland Avenue and East 17th Avenue.

Anyone with information related to overdose deaths that occurred during those time periods and near those locations is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide tip line at 614-645-2228.

