Ohio used car dealership sued by state for alleged odometer tampering

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a dealership for allegedly rolling back their odometers and selling salvaged vehicles without telling customers.

Yost announced legal action against Ohio Mega Group and its owner Dominic Wiley after he said his office received 17 complaints against the Columbus-area dealership.

The lawsuit cites multiple violations of state consumer-protection laws, including the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Odometer Rollback and Disclosure Act.

The suit accuses Ohio Mega Group and Wiley of:

Failing to promptly file title applications within 30 to 40 days of vehicle assignment delivery

Concealing the rebuild salvage status of vehicles from consumers

Falsifying odometer disclosure statements

Withholding accurate and complete odometer disclosures

Engaging in odometer tampering or alterations

Failing to obtain a surety bond in an amount not less than $25,000.00

Selling a used motor vehicle to a consumer from a location that was not Ohio Mega Group’s established place of business

This case marks the fourth odometer-tampering suit filed this year by Yost’s office.





