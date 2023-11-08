Ohio, US reports rise in Syphilis cases in babies

DAYTON — A new warning is being issued about an alarming rise in dangerous infections in babies.

In Ohio, cases of Congenital Syphilis are five times what they were just four years ago, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

A “dire” rise in the disease was reported nationally last year, when the United States recorded a 30-year high in the number of reported cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infection is potentially life-threatening to a child, but it’s nearly always preventable if caught and treated in time.

