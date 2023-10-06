Ohio U.S. Attorney to serve on national advisory committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A United States Attorney from Ohio is being asked to serve on a national committee.

Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio was one of just seven attorneys appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC), according to the Department of Justice.

>> 2 Dayton Police recruits still hospitalized, 1 critically hurt, after State Route 4 crash

“United States Attorneys work every day throughout the country to advance our mission of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights,” Garland said. “I am grateful for the perspective the newest members of the Committee will provide on behalf of federal prosecutors across the country and the communities they serve.”

Parker will be joined by U.S. attorneys from New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

>> Ohio to receive federal funding for roads, bridges through USDOT

The AGAC was created in 1973 and advises the Attorney General on policy, procedure, and management impacting the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. Attorneys in Justice Department policies.

Parker, a lifelong resident of Cincinnati, was sworn in as the 45th U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio in November 2021.

© 2023 Cox Media Group