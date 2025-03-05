Ohio teacher indicted on sex crimes involving a minor

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio teacher has been indicted on sex crimes involving a minor.

Eric Arnold Schmidt was indicted on three counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Schmidt, a teacher with South Euclid-Lyndhurst School, was arrested by detectives with Geauga County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 27.

According to the district, the alleged victim is not a student in their district.

School officials added Schmidt has been placed on leave, “to allow the investigation to proceed while respecting the individual’s right to due process.”

If convicted, Schmidt could face up to eight years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

