Ohio State ranked No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin the 2024 season ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.

>>RELATED: Ohio State to kick-off CBS’ Big Ten coverage this season

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday.

Georgia is preseason No. 1.

The rest of the top five include Oregon, Texas, and Alabama.

The Buckeyes have been ranked in the top five to start eight of the last 10 seasons. It also marks the fourth time OSU has started the season ranked No. 2.

Ohio State also extended their nation-leading streak of AP preseason appearances to 36 straight years, according to their website.

The Buckeyes have been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll since 1989, 11 years longer than any program in the country, and longest in the AP history.

Ohio State begins the 2024 season hosting Akron on Aug. 31 in Columbus.

The game will be at 3:30 p.m. and be nationally televised to kick off the “Big Ten on CBS” here on Channel 7.

The Buckeyes open the season at the No. 2 Spot📍in the AP preseason poll landing Ohio State in the top 10 for 10 consecutive years‼️ #GoBucks

🗞: https://t.co/Ir6S91Ie6A pic.twitter.com/vgzaywVMGT — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 12, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group