Ohio State ranked No. 1 heading into Big Ten championship game

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the nation’s top-ranked team heading into the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in both the newly released AP and Coaches’ Top 25 polls.

Both polls were released on Sunday.

OSU beat Michigan, 27-9, on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Indiana is ranked No. 2 in both polls behind Ohio State.

Georgia, Oregon, and Texas Tech round out the Top 5 in both polls.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers meet in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6.

It sets up the first Big Ten’s No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup since 2006. That’s when OSU beat Michigan, 42-39, on Nov. 18, 2006.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Indiana is at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Big Ten Championship will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

