Ohio Senator calling for public hearings into Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Ohio Senator is calling for public hearings into Boeing’s 737-Max 9 aircraft.

This comes after a door plug flew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max-9 earlier this month full of passengers.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alaska Airlines extends cancellation of Boeing 737 Max 9 flights

>>RELATED: Alaska Airlines cancels Boeing 737 Max 9 flights after midair incident

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright on Wednesday that Congress has a very important oversight role.

The Senate already had a non-public hearing, but he believes the American people have a right to watch the process.

“This is one of the great companies in the history of commercial aviation. So why are we having so many terrible safety problems with these jets?” asked Vance. “We need to better understand it. We need to fix it and give people greater confidence that they can fly safely in this country.”

>>RELATED: ‘Extremely loud;’ Woman details moments after a door plug blew off a Boeing 737 airplane

>>RELATED: FAA says it will boost oversight of Boeing after midair incident

News Center 7 previously reported that Alaska Airlines has canceled all its flights on Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft.

United Airlines has also identified loose bolts in its Max-9 aircraft.

Reuters also reported on Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed the first 40 inspections of Boeing 737 planes.

©2024 Cox Media Group