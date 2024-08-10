Ohio School Boards Association victim of cyberattack

COLUMBUS — The Ohio School Boards Association was the latest victim of a cyberattack.

An email to members on Friday informed them of the situation and warned them to be watchful of their accounts for unusual activity, according to our news partner as WBNS.

The organization is composed of more than 700 school boards and nearly 3,500 elected and appointed members.

The OSBA computer network was attacked on Thursday, affecting normal operations, WBNS reported.

The association immediately severed its network connection to the internet to limit further damage.

Anyone who needs to reach OSBA is asked to call 614-540-4000 while the email system is down.





