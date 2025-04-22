Ohio ranks No. 2 for most ‘problem puppy mills,’ ‘puppy sellers’ in the country

OHIO — The state of Ohio has ranked No. 2 for the most “problem puppy mills” and “puppy sellers” in the United States, according to a report by the Humane World for Animals.

The nonprofit organization released its annual “The Horrible Hundred Report” in April.

The report aims to warn customers about problems at puppy mills and encourage stronger humane laws and law enforcement efforts.

The nonprofit organization defines a puppy mill as “an inhumane breeding facility where puppies are churned out for the pet trade,” according to the report.

Ohio ranked No. 2 in the report with 16 problem puppy mills and puppy breeders.

The 16 puppy mills listed in the report are in eastern Ohio, including Coshocton, Holmes, Muskingum, Richland, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

These puppy mills received several violations for things like inadequate housing and care, incomplete health records, injuries and more.

The report indicates that several of the Ohio puppy mills listed in this year’s report have been included in previous reports.

For more information on the Ohio puppy mills listed in the report, click here.

Missouri ranks No. 1 in the report with 26 problem puppy mills.

The other states included in the report include:

Iowa at No. 3

New York and Pennsylvania tie for No. 4 & 5

Texas at No. 6

Kansas and Wisconsin tie for No. 7 & 8

Illinois and Oklahoma tie for No. 9 & 10

Nebraska at No. 11

Minnesota at No. 12

“Since we published our first Horrible Hundred report in 2013, at least 2,400 animals have been rescued from Horrible Hundred dealers who vastly downsized or shut down, and more than 250 puppy mills listed in the reports have closed,” the report said.

