Ohio police officer, 1 other hurt in shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ross County — An Ohio police officer and one other person were hurt in a shooting involving police early Wednesday morning, our media partner WBNS-10 TV reported.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Main Street in Chillicothe around 1 a.m., according to the Chillicothe Police Department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 4 hospitalized after crash involving state trooper in Greene County
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Harrison Township
- Neighbors voice concerns as construction begins on new housing development in Washington Township
WBNS-10 reported that the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the other person involved was a male who was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate, according to WBNS-10.
Additional details on this shooting weren’t immediately available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group