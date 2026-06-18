Ohio pharmacist pleads guilty to defrauding IRS after 11 years on the run

CLEVELAND — An Ohio pharmacist who spent over a decade on the run after being indicted has pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding the IRS, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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Sbeih Sbeih, 57, previously of North Olmsted, was arrested in the country of Georgia earlier this year after being on the run for 11 years.

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Sbeih pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS, WOIO reported.

Sbeih and co-defendant, 54-year-old Osama Salouha, previously of Strongsville, conspired to conceal income from Salouha’s pharmacies in Lorain and Elyria.

Salouha was also charged for allegedly illicitly selling opioids. WOIO reported that he remains a fugitive.

Salouha’s wife, Samah, pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy in 2015 and was sentenced to three years of probation.

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