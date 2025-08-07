Ohio officer shoots man armed with hammer

SUMMIT COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a man armed with a hammer was shot by police in Summit County.

Officers in Hudson received a call about a man walking around without shoes on. He was also reportedly yelling at motorists, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

An officer responded and located the man.

Police told WOIO that the man “aggressively confronted” the officer while being armed with a hammer.

The officer fired his weapon, hitting the man.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. WOIO reported that his name and condition have not been released at this time.

The officer wasn’t injured in the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist in the investigation.

